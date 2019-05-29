Attend Friends of South Orange Library book sale

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baird, 5 Mead St. in South Orange.

Donate books prior to the sale on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, June 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Baird. There will be volunteers to receive the books and all are welcome to stay and help, too. Friends will not be accepting encyclopedias, textbooks, computer or other manuals; VHS, DVDs, CDs or Vinyl; or mildewed, dirty, wet or falling-apart books. Luckily, all books donated to the Green Bin outside the library earn money as well.

Members of Friends and teachers shop early! Join or renew before the sale and come for an hour of early shopping at 9 a.m. on Saturday and teachers, bring your school I.D. and stock up your next year’s classroom library.

To volunteer or for more information, contact the Friends at friends@sopl.org or visit www.friendsofsopl.org. These sales fund the purchase of books for the library and support children’s activities, foreign language books and the always-popular free museum passes.