TSTI says goodbye to executive director after 18 years

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In the Jewish religion, the number 18 has mystical significance as the symbol for “chai,” or life. It is also the number of years that Leslie Sporn has been at the center of life at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, serving the community with commitment, grace, a steady hand and a warm heart. Sporn is retiring as TSTI’s executive director after 18 years, and was celebrated at a special havdalah service and party on Saturday, May 18.

“For 18 years, Leslie has been my partner, counsel, conscience and, at times, my critic, and I am a better rabbi because of her,” Rabbi Daniel Cohen said. “More importantly, though, Leslie has been and will continue to be a cherished friend. I will be forever grateful to her for all she has done for me personally and for the synagogue we love.”

Sporn, of Short Hills, has seen many changes take place at TSTI since starting there in April 2001. The staff credits Sporn with leading TSTI through the changing seas of 21st-century Jewish communal life.

“Leading a large synagogue like TSTI requires someone who can see the big picture as well as the smaller details, someone who runs a tight ship but also has the biggest heart. That’s Leslie Sporn,” Religious School Director Mindy Schreff said. “She has always put the needs of our congregants first, and has been a friend, mentor and confidante to so many over the years.”

Preschool Director Carol Paster agreed, saying, “Leslie has been a very strong leader with high expectations for our staff and for herself. She is passionate about the future of the Jewish people and was never afraid of arguing her side of an issue, while also showing tremendous compassion for members in need of assistance in any way.”

Of her long-time position as executive director, Sporn said that meeting new members and helping them integrate into the community has been a favorite part of her job.

“My mission has been to further Judaism in the world in my own small way. It’s holy work and I’m honored I’ve been able to do that here, making Judaism more accessible to more people in whatever way is meaningful to them on an individual level,” she said, adding that people come through many doors and the challenge is to help them find the connections that keep them engaged at any age. “Part of my job has been to make sure people find those other touchpoints so they see the value of long-time membership and community at TSTI.”