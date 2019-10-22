SHU honors Schmidt for nursing leadership

WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey State Nurses Association Chief Executive Officer Judith Schmidt was honored for her leadership skills and passion for nursing Oct. 14 by Seton Hall University College of Nursing at an event at Highlawn Pavilion in West Orange.

Schmidt was presented with the George J. Hebert Leadership Award for her career of nursing leadership at the 48th annual College of Nursing Margaret C. Haley Awards, advocating for the profession of nursing in New Jersey and nationally. For many years, she has been one of the most visible proponents of the advancement of the nursing profession as CEO of NJSNA where she represents the interests of more than 110,000 registered and advanced practice nurses in New Jersey.

Several weeks ago, Schmidt and NJSNA were recognized for best practices in achieving and measuring peak performance by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey and its flagship publication, COMMERCE Magazine, at the sixth annual Best Practices Conference on Sept. 24.

“Success is all about increasing membership, fiscal viability and legislative successes,” Schmidt said. “If we can increase the numbers of our engaged and active nurse members, it only strengthens our voice. The stronger the number of engaged active members, the stronger we are financially so we can continue our mission of advocacy for excellence in patient care and the practice of nursing in New Jersey.”

Most recently, Schmidt led New Jersey’s entry into the multistate nursing compact so nurses can practice in states that are members without obtaining a separate license, which will help alleviate a pending nursing shortage. She is also advocating for nurse title protection and to increase consumer access to care with the removal of joint protocol.