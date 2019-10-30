$128K raised for children battling cancer and blood disorders

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Valerie Fund Center at Monmouth Medical Center’s Unterberg Children’s Hospital felt the love and support of the community on Oct. 13 as World Subaru presented The Valerie Fund 5K Run and Walk at Long Branch’s Great Lawn. Hundreds of people joined together to help support the children of The Valerie Fund, which is based in Maplewood, in its treatment of pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

“The critical treatment provided by The Valerie Fund at Monmouth Medical Center’s Unterberg Children’s Hospital and beyond is a lifeline for children battling cancer and blood disorders. We couldn’t be more proud of the care that Susan Dulczak and her team provide to these families in a time where they need it the most,” said Joe Wajda, executive manager of World Subaru in Tinton Falls, which sponsored the day’s activities and donated a vehicle that was raffled off at the event to one lucky winner. World Subaru was responsible for more than $60,000 in support for this event — nearly half of all money raised this year!