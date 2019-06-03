Talking about vegetable gardening

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Now that your seeds and plants are in the ground, the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County will host a “Let’s Talk Vegetable Gardening” conversation on Saturday, June 8, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the South Orange Elks Rent Party Garden, 220 Prospect St. in South Orange. The session is open to all vegetable gardeners and will focus on spring gardening challenges. Audience questions will guide the conversation.

Weather permitting, the group will meet outside. Bring your own lawn chair. In the event of rain, the event will be held inside. This session is free. Seating is limited; reserve your spot online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdR_jiioiqYIrj5_5OGDr26S9R6HFG1K6KoUPKkVl3tEXdHFw/viewform.