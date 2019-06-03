SHU to honor Meehan, outstanding alumni at gala

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 33rd annual Many Are One alumni awards gala will bring together more than 350 alumni, parents, faculty members, administrators, students and friends to recognize graduates who represent the best of the Seton Hall University family and celebrate what great minds can do. The gala will be Saturday, June 8, at Bethany Hall on the university’s main campus at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.
Many Are One is a philanthropic event that supports the Alumni Endowed Scholarship Fund, which has opened the door to a Seton Hall education for generations of students. The master of ceremonies for this night of cocktails, dinner and celebration will be Steve Adubato, Emmy Award-winning television anchor, visiting professor and author of five books, including “Lessons in Leadership.”
This year, interim President Mary J. Meehan — who graduated from the university in 1972, obtained her master’s degree there in 1974 and her PhD in 2001 — will receive the Most Distinguished Alumna Award. In addition, nine other exceptional alumni will be honored at the event. All of the honorees embody the university’s servant leadership ethos and are leaders in their professions and communities.
“It is a great honor to recognize and thank our Most Distinguished Alumna, Mary Meehan, for her matchless dedication to Seton Hall over nearly five decades, and particularly for her current service as interim president. I also have great pride in celebrating all of the evening’s honorees who have made alma mater proud and inspire others through their service,” said Kimberly Capadona, president of the alumni board of directors.
Each year at Many Are One, each of Seton Hall’s schools and colleges selects an alumnus or alumna to receive its respective service award. Service awards recognize the dedication these alumni have to their professions and their commitment to servant leadership in their communities, as well as through their involvement with Seton Hall. The awards are as follows:
- College of Communication and the Arts will honor Jeanne Brasile, MA ’04, in recognition of her passion for the arts and her dedication to supporting the next generation of arts professionals.
- School of Law will honored Martin Foncello, JD ’05, for his distinguished career in law and experience in litigation, complex investigations and independent compliance examinations.
- College of Arts and Sciences will honor Clayton A. Graham, ’77, for his contributions to public service and continued commitment to serving his community.
- Stillman School of Business will honor Stephanie Hauge, MBA ’78 and MAT ’15, for her accomplishments as a leader in business, paving the path for future businesswomen.
- Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology will honor Maryann Hobbie, MA ’02, for her embodiment of selfless servant leadership.
- School of Diplomacy and International Relations will honor Sarah Husseini, MA ’12, for her passionate and tireless work in fostering global diplomatic relations and her contribution to the United Nations.
- College of Education and Human Services will honor Timothy Purnell, EdD ’08, for his passion and enthusiasm for education and his dedication to the community.
- College of Nursing will honor Veronica F. Rempusheski, ’75, in recognition of her notable career in nursing and education.
- School of Health and Medical Sciences will honor Nicholas Santos, MS ’13, for his dedication to the field of athletic training and education.
COMMENTS