SHU to honor Meehan, outstanding alumni at gala

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 33rd annual Many Are One alumni awards gala will bring together more than 350 alumni, parents, faculty members, administrators, students and friends to recognize graduates who represent the best of the Seton Hall University family and celebrate what great minds can do. The gala will be Saturday, June 8, at Bethany Hall on the university’s main campus at 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.

Many Are One is a philanthropic event that supports the Alumni Endowed Scholarship Fund, which has opened the door to a Seton Hall education for generations of students. The master of ceremonies for this night of cocktails, dinner and celebration will be Steve Adubato, Emmy Award-winning television anchor, visiting professor and author of five books, including “Lessons in Leadership.”

This year, interim President Mary J. Meehan — who graduated from the university in 1972, obtained her master’s degree there in 1974 and her PhD in 2001 — will receive the Most Distinguished Alumna Award. In addition, nine other exceptional alumni will be honored at the event. All of the honorees embody the university’s servant leadership ethos and are leaders in their professions and communities.

“It is a great honor to recognize and thank our Most Distinguished Alumna, Mary Meehan, for her matchless dedication to Seton Hall over nearly five decades, and particularly for her current service as interim president. I also have great pride in celebrating all of the evening’s honorees who have made alma mater proud and inspire others through their service,” said Kimberly Capadona, president of the alumni board of directors.

Each year at Many Are One, each of Seton Hall’s schools and colleges selects an alumnus or alumna to receive its respective service award. Service awards recognize the dedication these alumni have to their professions and their commitment to servant leadership in their communities, as well as through their involvement with Seton Hall. The awards are as follows: