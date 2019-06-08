Local college students volunteer at Valerie Fund

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Berkeley College volunteers assisted several local organizations recently, including the Valerie Fund, a Maplewood-based nonprofit that supports families of children with cancer and blood disorders.

More than 480 Berkeley College faculty, staff, students and alumni in New Jersey and New York contributed 2,300 hands-on volunteer hours to more than 50 organizations during the college’s annual Community Service Week, from May 19 through 24. In New Jersey, Berkeley College volunteers helped organizations like the American Cancer Society, Children’s Aid & Family Services, the Valerie Fund, Project Linus and Boys & Girls Clubs, among others. In conjunction with the 10th anniversary of Berkeley Cares, which encompasses all volunteer and service-based activities at the college, Berkeley College volunteer teams presented representatives of each organization with certificates, which recognized that organization’s contribution to community service.