Blood drive at Our Lady of Sorrows

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Our Lady of Sorrows will hold a community blood drive on Sunday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church’s community room, 217 Prospect St. in South Orange. Appointments are preferred,but walk-ins are welcome. Make an appointment at www.donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/48467.

All donors will receive free cholesterol, blood pressure, temperature, iron, pulse and blood type screenings. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, eat a meal before donation, bring ID, and drink plenty of water before and after donation.