Bio-Blitz at the South Mountain Reservation

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — South Mountain Reservation will hold Bio-Blitz, a 24-hour even for species identification, from 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. Scientists and experts will be collecting data throughout the 2,110 acres of South Mountain Reservation, with an emphasis on birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, fish, insects, plants and fungi. Data will be analyzed to establish a baseline of SMR’s biodiversity and used to inform responsible habitat management strategies and conservation decision-making in South Mountain Reservation.

Additionally this event will have free programs for naturalists of all ages. Visit www.somocon.org/bio-blitz for directions, a schedule and to learn about the games, music, demonstrations and nature programs.

“The Bio-Blitz is a 24-hour initiative to catalog the flora, fauna and other natural features that make Essex County South Mountain Reservation such a special and unique place,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “We have dozens of volunteer scientists who will document this data, and many public exhibits and programs that can inspire naturalists of all ages. Come and find out what all the excitement is about and how you can get involved.”

This event is sponsored by Essex County Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs; South Mountain Conservancy; and Rahway River Watershed Association.