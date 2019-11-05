Area dogs take a stroll in the Hundred Acre Wood at costume contest

MAPLEWOOD / MILLBURN, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., center, enjoys the Hundred Acre Wood with Joseph Crystal, from Maplewood, and his friends, with their dogs, Dot, Bowie, Esme, Sophie, Nesta and Clyde, who were dressed as characters from Winnie the Pooh at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Canine Halloween Costume Contest in the South Mountain Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 26. The group came in second place in the Group Costume category.