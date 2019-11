MAPLEWOOD / MILLBURN, NJ — Lauren and Caitlyn Levine, from South Orange, and their pet, Kenzie, who was dressed as a golf course, won second place in the Most Creative Costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Canine Halloween Costume Contest in the South Mountain Dog Park on Oct. 26. Checking out the links is Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., right.