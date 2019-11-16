Showcase for SOMA schools

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Civic Engagement Committee of the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold a Community Engagement Schools Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the South Orange Public Library Library, 65 Scotland Road. The objective of this showcase is to inform and inspire SOMA residents, especially those from groups that are frequently underrepresented as volunteers, to get actively involved with improving SOMA schools.

A continental breakfast will be served. There is free babysitting available upon reservation at 973-761-6116. To attend, register at https://www.communitycoalitiononrace.org/civic_engagement_institute_schools_showcase_11_23_2019.