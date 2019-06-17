SOPD, other depts. respond to ‘shots fired’ in village

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — According to the South Orange Police Department, an unknown individual fired a gun in downtown South Orange on Saturday night, June 15. No victims have been identified and no arrests have been made at this time.

At 11:12 p.m., the SOPD responded to the vicinity of Sloan Street after officers on foot details in the area heard what appeared to be “gunshots.” Upon canvassing, no victims were identified. Officers secured the area with the assistance of mutual aid from other police agencies — Maplewood, West Orange, Millburn, Livingston, Bloomfield, NJ Transit and Essex County — and later found five 9mm shell casings one block away in the alleyway adjacent to the Bank of America building between South Orange Avenue and Lot 9.

The preliminary investigation indicates that there may have been an altercation between youth that led to the gunshots. The gunshots at this time are believed to have been fired upward into the air. Detectives are currently reviewing video surveillance in the area to gather more details.

The shots fired are not believed to be related to the “Pride Under the Stars” dance party, which was being held on Sloan Street at the time of the incident and was well attended. According to officer accounts, there were hundreds of youth in the downtown area at the time of the incident in addition to the party-goers. There was one minor injury to an individual who was leaving the scene; they were treated by the South Orange Rescue Squad and released.

This is a fluid and ongoing investigation and the Detective Bureau is urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the South Orange Police Department at 973-763-3000.