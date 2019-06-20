SHU med students, local leaders collaborate to address health issues

NUTLEY, NJ — Students at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University recently came together with local community leaders at the School of Medicine campus in Nutley to address areas of health needs in their communities and to discuss plans for improvement. The gathering was part of the students’ “human dimension” course, a core component of the School of Medicine’s curriculum.

“The human dimension course teaches our students through a range of experiences and reflections what the foundational role of community is in health, illness and well-being,” said Dr. Bonita Stanton, the school’s founding dean. “This longitudinal course will enable our graduates to deliver on our vision of health equity for all.”

During the three-year course, students are matched to families from underserved areas throughout New Jersey, and they are immersed with a local New Jersey community to understand their health assets and barriers. At the end of their first year, the students present their initial community findings to leaders as part of their Community Assessment Project.

In these recent CAP presentations, students reported on communities including Nutley, Clifton, Paterson, Passaic County and Hackensack. Some health issues spotlighted included vaping in schools, the need for public safety education and healthy eating workshops. Students spent time with community members by attending local, county and state community meetings, interviewing local stakeholders and leaders, and volunteering at various community agencies.

“I was impressed with our students’ plans to address important health issues in the communities they will serve,’’ said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “They are living our mission to transform health care — and it starts at the beginning in how we train doctors. Our students will humanize health care.’’

“We have designed our curriculum to ensure the students understand all the determinants of health and feel empowered to collaborate directly with community members and leaders to truly make a positive impact,” said Dr. Carmela Rocchetti, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the school. “Matching the students with families allows them to further build on their understanding of the health issues in these communities and, ultimately, help provide them with needed education and an increased ability to access their community’s resources.”