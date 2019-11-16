Friends book sale this Nov. in Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Friends of Maplewood Library is holding its annual Fall Book Sale on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St.; entry on Sunday is via the parking lot only.

A wide-ranging selection of books available on a variety of subjects, plus DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, are available, all at great prices. On Sunday a bag — supplied by Friends — can be filled with the buyer’s choice of items.

For information, call 973-762-4136.