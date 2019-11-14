Repair Cafe returns to Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Once again, Repair Cafe will do its best to fix your broken, beloved objects. The Repair Cafe will be Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Morrow Memorial Church, 600 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood.

Do you have a favorite lamp that is not working? A broken necklace? Your laptop making strange noises? Does your bike need a little TLC? Bring it to the Repair Cafe and its volunteers will do their best to fix it. Or, do you want to try your skills at repairing? New volunteers are always welcome.