Black Parents Workshop creates board of advisers to provide guidance

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Black Parents Workshop has created a board of advisers that will serve in a strictly advisory role to the organization. The board of advisers represents a cross-section of individuals with expertise in elementary and secondary education, higher education, private industry, law and criminal justice.

“We are excited by this new addition to the organization,” workshop Chairman Walter Fields said. “All of these individuals, in their own unique way, add value to our work. In creating this board, we sought to create a conduit for the Black Parents Workshop to connect to experts and practitioners who share our commitment to education equity. We look forward to forging ahead with our work and serving as an effective voice for black children in the South Orange-Maplewood School District and other jurisdictions that call on us for assistance.

“Our new board of advisers will play an important role in providing guidance as we seek to increase opportunities for college entry and employment for black students in the school District,” he concluded.

New board members are: Flores Forbes, an associate vice president at Columbia University; Janet Elder, retired principal of the Christa McAuliffe School in Jersey City; Bobby Brown, an attorney and retired NFL player; Robert Jarvis, director of the Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education; Linda Hassan, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Squarespace; Bill Davis, a retired university administrator; and De Lacy Davis, founder of Black Cops Against Police Brutality.