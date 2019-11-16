Village Apartments invites seniors to free cultural and social programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Area seniors are welcome to join residents of Village Apartments, 110 Vose Ave. in South Orange, for programs at the senior living community, free of charge.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, get into the swing of jazz music with Jazz Highlights with Bob Gold at 4 p.m.

On Wednesdays, Nov. 20 and 27, share views on the news at the popular weekly current events discussion group at 2 p.m., or indulge your passion for knitting with the knitting club at 4 p.m. Be sure to bring your favorite needles and yarn.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, attend “Telling Your Own Life Story,” which will be led by a social worker who guides participants.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, learn about “Jewish Enlightenment & Spirituality” with presenter Bernice Peitzer at 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to reserve a seat by calling the Village Apartments office at 973-763-0999. For more information, contact site manager Cheryl Kasye at 973-763-0999 or visit www.jchcorp.org.