Village Apartments invites seniors to free cultural and social programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Area seniors are welcome to join residents of Village Apartments, 110 Vose Ave. in South Orange, for programs at the senior living community, free of charge.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 19, get into the swing of jazz music with Jazz Highlights with Bob Gold at 4 p.m.
- On Wednesdays, Nov. 20 and 27, share views on the news at the popular weekly current events discussion group at 2 p.m., or indulge your passion for knitting with the knitting club at 4 p.m. Be sure to bring your favorite needles and yarn.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 20, attend “Telling Your Own Life Story,” which will be led by a social worker who guides participants.
- On Tuesday, Nov. 26, learn about “Jewish Enlightenment & Spirituality” with presenter Bernice Peitzer at 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to reserve a seat by calling the Village Apartments office at 973-763-0999. For more information, contact site manager Cheryl Kasye at 973-763-0999 or visit www.jchcorp.org.
