Choose takeout this weekend and more sustainable packaging is in the bag

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD / MILLBURN, NJ — The Millburn, South Orange and Maplewood green teams have launched the second Greener To-Go weekend to help residents reduce plastic and Styrofoam consumption by putting more sustainable takeout options into the hands of local restaurants.

Residents are asked to order takeout from one of the participating restaurants on the weekend of June 21 through June 23. Depending on the food order, the customer will get their takeout food in some of the Greener To-Go food containers along with a bright green reusable bag they can keep; these are available while supplies last. By participating, community members will show restaurateurs that sustainability is a factor in their purchasing.

Participants are Maplewood’s Cactus Charly, St. James’s Gate Publick House and Maple Leaf Diner; Millburn’s Gian Marco Trattoria, Pita On Essex and La Strada Nuova; and South Orange’s Miti Miti.

This is the second Greener To-Go weekend campaign; the successful launch of the first Greener To-Go weekend took place in January 2019. In a survey of past participants, 85 percent said it is important to them to get “green” or more sustainable packaging options when they order takeout food. Ninety-three percent of respondents confirmed that they are willing to pay more for takeout food packaging that is more environmentally friendly.

“Takeout food provides a good test case and opportunity to reduce our ecological footprint,” South Orange Trustee Walter Clarke, a member of the joint green team committee, said. “We hope this weekend will raise awareness of the plastic and Styrofoam waste problem and help all three towns in reducing plastic pollution.”

“As we started researching takeout packaging for this project, we learned that no material is perfect, and all will impact the environment in different ways, but some are better than others,” Millburn Green Team Co-chairwoman Ellen Ingber said. “We want to reduce plastic and Styrofoam consumption by providing more sustainable takeout options to local restaurants. We could all supply our own reusable containers for takeout, but the next best solution is for restaurants to switch to more eco-friendly packaging.”

The most common food to-go container used today is made of Styrofoam. The environmental burden is so high that its use for food packaging has been banned in more than a hundred cities in the United States. Styrofoam is not biodegradable, lasts in landfills for centuries and takes up more space than paper. The use of plastics is not recommended either as their actual recycling rates are low. For more information on the project, visit https://www.greenertogo.org/.

The Greener To-Go project was made possible through a Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the PSEG Foundation that Millburn Township received in 2018.