SHU theology school offers programs on women mystics this summer

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — As part of a summer graduate course exploring women mystics, the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology at Seton Hall University will present the one-day retreat “St. Catherine of Siena: Mystic, Reformer and Doctor of the Church.” The day-long retreat is open to the public and will be Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Admission is charged and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. RSVP by July 1. For more information or to register, contact Theresa Miller at Theresa.miller@shu.edu.

Open to the public, the day-long workshop will be led by Donna Orsuto of the Institute of Spirituality of the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. Co-founder and director of The Lay Centre in Rome, Orsuto is also a consultor for the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments and is a member of the Commission for Ecumenism and Dialogue of the Diocese of Rome.

“An ascetic, Catherine of Siena was called by the Holy Spirit to play a larger role in the public affairs of the day — she listened and people listened to her,” Orsuto said. “A remarkable woman of the 14th century, she was a woman of God, a woman of the Church and a woman of her times. She functioned as a de facto diplomatic envoy to two popes, negotiated peace, lobbied both Church and secular powers on behalf of one of those popes in the time of the Great Schism, and authored a mystical dialogue that greatly influenced both Church doctrine and Italian literature for centuries to come.”

The summer graduate course, “Women Mystics,” is also open to the public and will explore the phenomenon and meaning of mysticism. The course is a study of the lives, times and spirituality of such women mystics as Teresa of Avila, Therese of Lisieux, Catherine of Siena, Hildegard of Bingen, Julian of Norwich, Teresa of Calcutta and Dorothy Day. The course features analysis of their major writings, including autobiographies, letters and poetry. For more information on the graduate course, contact Lisa DeDreu at 973-761-9633 or Elizabeth.dedreu@shu.edu.