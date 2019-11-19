11 Essex County students selected to participate in debutante leadership program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — “Preparing the Next Global Servant Leader” is this year’s theme for the Essex County Chapter of the Links’ 2019 Debutante Leadership Program and 14th biennial Emerald & Ivory Debutante Cotillion. Twenty girls were selected from seven New Jersey counties — 11 from Essex County — to participate in the prestigious program.

This program has been offered every other year for the past 27 years, by invitation only, to outstanding high school junior and senior girls in New Jersey, who have demonstrated academic excellence and a commitment to community service. Debutantes participate in educational, cultural, social and community service activities, and weeks of dance rehearsals with their escorts and fathers.

Of the 11 Essex County debutantes, one hails from Roseland, two from South Orange and eight from West Orange. From Roseland is Amanda Clarise Mack, a student at Montclair Kimberly Academy. From South Orange are Chloe Rose Mason and Noelle Melissa Mullins, both students at The Pingry School. From West Orange are Dylan Blaine France, a student at Union Catholic High School; Jade Irma Heningburg, a student at Kent Place School; and West Orange High School students Tamia Juane Blackwell, Somalia Kai Bryant, Madison Michelle Oliver, Davionna Regine Phillips, Madison Taylor Pigott and Mecca Erica Pryor.

The 2019 Debutante Leadership Program began in February and will culminate on Dec. 8 in a formal cotillion from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hanover Marriott Hotel, 1401 Route 10 East, Whippany.

Photos Courtesy of Dwight Carter Photography