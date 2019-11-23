Learn to tell your story through drawing and video

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Public Library, 65 Scotland Road, will present “Our Stories,” a two-part workshop for all ages, this December. On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., attend “Graphics & Words” with Elly Lonon, the local author of “Amongst the Liberal Elite,” a graphic novel satire. On Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m., attend “What’s Your Story? Tell It With Video” with Dustin Dumas, a local writer, entrepreneur, genealogist and SOMAtv television host.

All are welcome to attend and no experience is necessary.