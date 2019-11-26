Seton Hall University announces Christmas at the Hall 2019

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University welcomes the community to join its Christmas at the Hall celebration with the 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the University Green at the South Orange campus, 400 South Orange Ave.

Recognized for several years as Best College in America for “Holiday Events” for its impressive Christmas program, the university continues that tradition, starting with Tuesday’s Mass at 5 p.m. at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, followed by the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the University Green. Winston Roberts, associate dean of students, and Robin Cunningham, associate vice president of student services, will serve as MCs.

There will be hot chocolate and candy canes for all, donated by Gourmet Dining Services. Performances include the Seton Hall Sapphires, the Immaculate Conception Schola Cantorum, the Seton Hall University Gospel Choir, Concert Band, Pep Band, Seton Notes and the University Choir.

The Division of Volunteer Efforts will run its annual food and toy drives. At the ceremony, DOVE will collect unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items at its tent. DOVE is accepting the following food items: canned vegetables, instant potatoes, stuffing, canned soup, pasta sauce, sugar, salt, pasta, peanut butter and other nonperishable items. The items will be donated to the St. John’s Soup Kitchen and Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry.

The community can also visit the DOVE office in Boland Hall, Room 108, to collect a toy tag with the age and wish list of a child in need or to donate an unused toy for children of all ages. Unwrapped toys will be collected at the ceremony or in the DOVE office. The drive ends Dec. 10.

Displayed throughout the area will be trees that student groups decorated in support of Habitat for Humanity. Other activities will include the Coca-Cola photo booth with the polar bear, which is run by Coca-Cola student ambassador Christopher Coppola. The Pirate Santa will be at the ceremony to take pictures with participants at the Christmas tree.

The university also invites members of the community to ring in the holiday season with its annual Winter Concert at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Dec. 4. The event is free and seating is limited; reservations are recommended. To reserve tickets, visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/seton-hall-university-annual-winter-concert/.

Other events happening throughout December include:

Christmas Cabaret, daily from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m. in the Theatre in the Round in the University Center. Once again student talent comes together to present, songs, dance and laughter in this seasonal romp of Christmas. This event is free and open to the public.

Lessons and Carols Service, Friday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception.

Blessing of the Creche, Friday, Dec. 13, at 5 p.m. in the plaza in front of the Chapel.

For a complete list of holiday events, visit https://www.shu.edu/christmas/.