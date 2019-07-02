Kay appointed director of campus ministry at Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Father Colin Kay, parochial vicar of The Church of Saint Anne in Fair Lawn and chaplain to Bergen Catholic High School, has been named director of the campus ministry at Seton Hall University. A member of St. Anne’s pastoral staff since his ordination in 2005, Kay’s appointment at Seton Hall commenced July 1.

“This kid is coming home!” Kay said. “My mother, just-widowed, moved us into the Ivy Hill Apartments when I was 5-years-old. I spent my whole childhood in, on and around Seton Hall. Growing up, my sister and I would ride our bikes all over — the Arts Center/Carriage House, which we called ‘Frankenstein’s Castle,’ felt like the end of the world. I remember sneaking in to Seton Hall football games — yes, there was a football team — and the cheerleaders throwing tiny blue-and-white balls into the stands. Even the dog, on long walks here and there, spent time at Seton Hall.”

Continuing his Pirate adventure, Kay attended Seton Hall Prep back when the high school was still housed in Mooney, Duffy and Stafford halls on the university campus in South Orange.

“After spending my childhood on campus, attending high school here in what felt like my backyard seemed utterly natural,” he said. “For college, I went into the city to Columbia University, but even then, on weekends, I’d often slip onto campus and into the old McLaughlin Library to study. And the chapel, of course, was always a special place to stop in and spend a little time.”

Kay studied Latin at Columbia, and spent a year abroad at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, before returning to South Orange.

“Our welcome to Father Colin Kay as director of campus ministry is truly a ‘welcome home,’” interim university President Mary J. Meehan said. “He knows us because he is us. And this appointment is just the next chapter in what has essentially been a Seton Hall life. Marked by service as well as faith, perseverance and a keen sense of caritas and social justice, Father Colin lives the spirit of Seton Hall.”

After graduating from Columbia, Kay enlisted in the Army; he was sent to basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey and then Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Ga. He was commissioned a lieutenant in the field artillery and, after airborne training, language school and a number of other specialized trainings, he was assigned to a military unit in Germany.

In 1988 Kay was discharged honorably after four years and came home to Seton Hall, where he started studying in the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology. After three years, he left the seminary for monastic life. He spent seven years at the Charterhouse of the Transfiguration, a monastery that sits in a valley halfway up a mountain called Equinox in Southwestern Vermont.

In 1999 Kay left the monastery, in part to take care of his mother, who was terminally ill, which returned him to South Orange. After the death of his mother, Kay worked for the university, doing some writing and editing in the office of the president. And then it was back to the seminary to complete his studies, graduating from the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology in 2004. Kay was ordained for the Archdiocese of Newark in 2005.

Kay replaces Father Brian Needles, who had been director of campus ministry since 2016, and has been assigned to Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.