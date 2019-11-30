Bring your own bag when you shop in South Orange starting Jan. 1

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The holiday shopping season is in full swing and South Orange shoppers are encouraged to “practice” for the official start of the village’s reusable bag law, which goes into effect Jan. 1. Back in July, the South Orange Board of Trustees passed ordinance No. 2019-15 encouraging shoppers to bring reusable carry-out bags, eliminating single-use plastic carry-out bags, and putting a 5-cent fee on paper carry-out bags provided by the retailer; the ordinance was scheduled to go into effect in the new year to leave time for businesses and shoppers to prepare.

“Local shopping is sustainable shopping and we want our shoppers to bring their own reusable bags for holiday shopping and the rest of the year, too” Village President Sheena Collum said in a press release. “We think this new ordinance will have a positive impact and start our residents and shoppers thinking about other ways they can work together with local businesses to become more sustainable.”

“The Village will be giving away free promotional reusable bags during the holiday shopping season through a number of venues,” South Orange Village Center Alliance Executive Director Julie Doran said. “Be sure to stop in at the GSC South Orange Holiday Shop at 14 South Orange Ave. to get one. You might also meet the village president handing them out at the train station!”

Shoppers are encouraged to use whatever type of reusable carry-out bags they wish to bring. For FAQs, retail resources and specific information on this initiative, visit the South Orange Village website at www.southorange.org/bags. Village Trustee Walter Clarke will also hold a question-and-answer session on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in the village offices, at 76 South Orange Ave., third floor.