Seton Hall selected as Greenleaf Center’s new home

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Following a national search, the Robert K. Greenleaf Center for Servant Leadership, the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the awareness, understanding and practice of servant leadership, selected Seton Hall University as its new home. The center’s programs include workshops, online learning, speakers and an international conference that connects, educates and inspires servant leaders from around the globe.

A prominent thought leader in leadership, education, religion, nonprofits and management circles, the late Robert K. Greenleaf founded the Greenleaf Center, originally known as The Center for Applied Ethics, in 1964. His landmark essay, “The Servant as Leader,” and his book, “Servant Leadership: A Journey Into Legitimate Power and Greatness,” launched the modern servant leadership movement.

His servant-leadership model promotes the ethical use of power and people-centered, values-based organizations. The 10 characteristics of servant leadership are listening, empathy, healing, awareness, persuasion, conceptualization, foresight, stewardship, commitment to the growth of people and building community.

The Greenleaf Center relocated from Atlanta, Ga., to Seton Hall’s South Orange campus on July 1 and is now housed in Presidents Hall. The center’s decision to be based at Seton Hall followed a highly competitive national search and selection process.

“The university and the Greenleaf Center share a commitment to the fostering of servant leadership throughout the nation and the world. By associating the center’s research and advocacy with Seton Hall’s culture of service and leadership, we will create a powerful alliance for spreading Robert Greenleaf’s transformative ideas,” said interim Seton Hall President Mary J. Meehan, who serves as a board member and former chairwoman of the Greenleaf Center.

Joseph Patrnchak, Greenleaf Center board chairman and a national pioneer in the field of servant leadership, recently addressed the university community on “Servant Leadership and the Engaged Enterprise” during Seton Hall’s eighth annual Servant Leadership Day.

“The Greenleaf Center considers it a privilege to be here at Seton Hall. We recognize that the qualities of servant leadership have permeated the university for many years, and that Seton Hall has fully committed to servant leadership and forming students as servant leaders,” Patrnchak said.