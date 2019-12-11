Free rabies vaccination clinic in South Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Health Department will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the South Orange Rescue Squad building, 62 Sloan St.

Dogs and cats must have their rabies vaccination updated if it expires prior to Nov. 1, 2020; check the application renewal form to see the rabies expiration date on file. First-time vaccinations will provide immunity for one year beginning 30 days after the vaccination. All other animals will receive immunity for three years. A licensed veterinarian will administer the vaccine.

All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. Bring the renewal application with you. Animal licenses can be purchased at the clinic; the tag will be mailed to you.

For more information, contact the health department at 973-378-7715, ext. 7710.