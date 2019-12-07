Victorian Santa and gingerbread houses at Durand-Hedden

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Come one, come all to Durand-Hedden House’s holiday event on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. View a merry medley of gingerbread houses, make a paper ornament, enjoy treats, and shop at the Country Store. Children can also visit with a Victorian Santa, so be sure to have your camera ready.

Gingerbread house contestants must enter by noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. Visit www.DurandHedden.org for details and to enter. Children, teens, families, Scouts, adults and professionals are welcome. The creative entries of the 2019 Durand-Hedden Gingerbread House competition will also be on display at the Hilton Branch Library from Dec. 17 through Jan. 12.

Durand-Hedden House is located in Grasmere Park at 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood. For more information, call 973-763-7712 or visit www.durandhedden.org.