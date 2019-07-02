Maplewood firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire on Brown St.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Fire Department responded June 30 at 12:20 a.m. to 7 Brown St. for a reported fire, according to a press release from the department. While responding, Maplewood police reported heavy smoke in the area. Engine 32 arrived on scene and reported heavy fire showing in the rear on the second floor of a two-story occupied dwelling.

Engine 32 advanced a hand line to the second floor for suppression and encountered heavy smoke and heat, while advancing to the seat of the fire. Ladder 31 set up to conduct roof ventilation, while interior crews made an attack on the fire. Engine 34 arrived and established a continuous water supply, conducted a search of the dwelling with negative results and stretched a backup hand line to the second floor. Once the seat of the fire was found, the bulk of the flames were extinguished quickly, but extensive overhaul was needed to ensure there were no hot spots remaining. The fire was declared under control at 1:33 a.m.

Mutual aid fire departments from Irvington, South Orange, Millburn, Union, Orange and East Orange provided assistance at the scene, while Bloomfield, West Orange and Montclair provided coverage for Maplewood during the incident.

There were no civilian injuries reported. A Maplewood firefighter sustained a moderate burn to the back of the neck and was transported by South Orange Rescue Squad to Saint Barnabas Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

A total of nine residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross to seek temporary housing. The residence was deemed uninhabitable by the Maplewood Building Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Maplewood Fire Investigation Team.