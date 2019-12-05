Man shot on 45th Street in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A man was non-fatally shot on 45th Street in Maplewood, according information sent to the News-Record from Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul; DeVaul’s information came from a report of the incident made by Lt. Peter Kuenzel.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6:11 p.m., Maplewood officers responded to the Wawa, located at 1511 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood, on a report of a gunshot victim at said location. A police investigation revealed that a 28-year-old male had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper thigh. The incident had occurred on 45th Street, which intersects with the Wawa parking lot.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in Newark for further care.

The perpetrator was described as a black male, wearing a ski mask, gray hoodie and blue jeans; he was last seen fleeing the area on foot south on Chancellor Avenue toward Irvington. No vehicles were reported to be involved in the incident.

Maplewood detectives continue to investigate. There is no further information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-3400.