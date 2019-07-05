Maplewood firefighters extinguish electrical fire at Maplewood Beverage Packers

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, the Maplewood Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Maplewood Beverage Packers, which also operates under the name Arizona Iced Tea, at 45 Camptown Road, according to the press release from the department.

Engine 32 was first on the scene and reported smoke coming from the roof; the building had been evacuated. Workers reported that the fire was located in the front corner of the building.

Due to the size of the building, Engine 32 initially requested a third-alarm assignment, bringing units from Irvington, Millburn, South Orange and East Orange fire departments to the scene for assistance, with units from Union, Orange and Montclair fire departments as backup and to cover the town during the incident.

Investigation of the interior found a heavy smoke condition in the building with the fire involving the main electrical panel and surrounding conduits and wiring. Due to the electrical hazard, dry chemical fire extinguishers were used to knock down the main body of fire in the panel and wiring. There was no extension of fire outside the original area of origin.

Searches were conducted in the building to ensure that all occupants had exited safely. Extensive ventilation was required, with requests made for a large volume fan from Millburn and a fan boat from Bergen County. Both were utilized to remove the remainder of smoke from the building. All units cleared from the scene at 11:46 a.m. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.