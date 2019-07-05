SO Rec Dept. to relocate during Baird Center renovations

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Due to the upcoming renovations to the Baird Community Center, the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs has moved.

As of July 1, all customer service staff for the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs has been relocated to the South Orange Community Pool seven days a week during pool operating hours to assist residents with Recreation Department-related business. Pool public hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool is located within the Cameron Field complex, across from The Baird, at 5 Mead St. The most convenient parking location to access the pool office is the lot behind the South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road.

Residents can also access all activity registrations and other business online at www.southorange.org under the Recreation & Cultural Affairs page. There are no fees for online transactions.

At this time, the Baird is no longer operating nights and weekends. The building will be open during normal village business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the business operation of the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs and South Orange Parking Authority. Both business offices will be relocated to 298 Walton Ave. in August.

The village is proceeding with plans to completely renovate the entire Baird Community Center. The improvements at the Baird will include a roof replacement, repairs and restoration of the building exterior, including the replacement of the second-story porch, and a complete renovation of the interior. The plans also include the addition of a two-story field house that will house a gymnasium. The reconstruction of the Baird is anticipated to take two years.