SOMSD symposium on equity in integration on Jan. 8

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Office of the Superintendent will present a symposium on equity in integration on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Columbia High School Auditorium, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood, featuring Elise Boddie, a civil rights expert and legal scholar; Edward Fergus, an author and educational equity expert; and Erica Frankenberg, co-founder of the Center for Education & Civil Rights and a school integration expert.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is using this event to re-engage the community — including parents, students, administrators, teachers, staff and concerned citizens — regarding the SOMSD Integration Initiative. At the event, hear from Superintendent of Schools Ronald Taylor and leading scholars in the areas of equity, access and integration in the K-12 landscape. The symposium will look at desegregation efforts across the country, variables that lead to more successful outcomes and present previously discussed models, as well as new options, that may best fit the SOMSD community. A question-and-answer session and community dialogue will follow.

For more information, visit www.somsd.k12.nj.us/sii.