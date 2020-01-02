Marchman named a senior policy adviser at SEC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Dec. 19 the appointment of Maplewood’s Robert A. Marchman as senior policy adviser on diversity and inclusion. In this newly created role within the SEC’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, Marchman will focus on working with SEC divisions, offices and advisory committees to develop and implement strategies to promote diversity and inclusion, both within the SEC and through external engagement with agency partners and market participants. Marchman will also assist the agency’s ongoing efforts to promote financial literacy and inclusion in underserved portions of the investor community.

Marchman joins the SEC from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, where most recently he served as special adviser to the head of the Department of Enforcement. He officially joined the SEC in January 2020.

“Robert has a unique combination of experiences, and I am looking forward to having him as an integral part of the SEC team,” SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said. “It is important that all Americans have access to the opportunities that our capital markets provide, including by investing for their future and by obtaining important career opportunities. That means prioritizing diversity, inclusion and opportunity, both within the agency and through our outreach to Main Street investors and market participants.”

At FINRA, Marchman headed the Department of Market Regulation’s enforcement group. He also provided guidance to FINRA senior management on its diversity and inclusion efforts, and served as a member of the Executive Diversity Leadership Council and the Executive Sponsor for the newly formed Generations Employee Resource Group.

“I am delighted that Robert will be joining the OMWI team and assisting us as we advise Chairman Clayton and the commission on diversity and inclusion matters,” OMWI Director Pamela Gibbs said. “Robert not only brings extensive industry experience to this role, he also is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, which is vital to our mission as investors turn to the markets to help secure their futures, pay for homes and send children to college.”

Marchman serves as chairman on the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, and he has been active in enhancing the plight of youth by serving on a number of South Orange-Maplewood School District committees and heading up the local Pop Warner Football League. He is also a lector at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in South Orange. Marchman, the first black executive vice president at the New York Stock Exchange, has been the recipient of awards for professional accomplishments as well as community and civic service, including most recently the National Bar Association Corporate Law Section’s 2019 Corporate Lawyer of The Year. He has also received the Urban League of Essex County “Dare to Dream” Award; the South Orange Civic Association “Beloved Community Contributor” Award; CCR’s Visionary Community Leader Award; and Pop Warner Football League Community Spirit Award.

“Reaching out to different communities, encouraging financial literacy, and encouraging inclusion in the workplace and in the financial industry has been a passion of mine throughout my career,” Marchman said. “I am ready to hit the ground running to promote diversity and inclusion at the agency and in the investor community.”