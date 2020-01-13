Celebrating Dr. King’s legacy in SOMA

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance, volunteer fair and luminary lighting on Monday, Jan. 20, beginning at 2 p.m. at Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave. in Maplewood. The observance is free and open to all. This year’s theme is “The Power of One” and will focus on youth voices. The youth of our community will reflect through spoken word, dance and music on the power of individuals to transform our community and our world by counteracting bigotry, hate and violence in the face of white nationalism. The volunteer fair will follow the observance at 3:30 p.m., along with home luminary lightings at sunset.