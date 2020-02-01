SHU grad open house on Feb. 22 to showcase programs aligned to job market

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s Graduate Open House on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. at Bethany Hall, 400 South Orange Ave. in South Orange, will showcase master’s, doctoral and certificate programs, including its newest offerings in business analytics, data science, applied behavior analysis and communication.

“In the current labor market, an increasing percentage of jobs are requiring advanced degrees. A graduate degree generally offers numerous benefits professionally whether someone wants to switch fields, advance in their current role or differentiate themselves among the competition,” said Christopher Cuccia, associate provost for academic and graduate affairs. “Furthermore, if someone’s interest is in personal enrichment, there is nothing better than being an active, lifelong learner.”

At the open house, representatives from programs in high-demand fields of business, communication, international relations, education, law, nursing, science and theology will be available to meet with prospective students one-to-one and answer students’ questions. Faculty and staff will review admission requirements and curriculum.

“It’s an opportunity to discover how your interests, goals and objectives can be supported through one of our 140-plus graduate programs,” Cuccia said. “We’re looking forward to providing a firsthand perspective from current students and alumni who are ready to share their experiences as graduate students and talk about how their time at Seton Hall informed and aided their professional and personal growth.”

Breakout sessions hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences, Stillman School of Business, College of Communication and the Arts, School of Theology, College of Education and Human Services and the School of Diplomacy and International Relations will give participants a chance to learn about the application process, experience a mini-class, gain “value-added” professional development or learn more about the industry.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions about funding options for graduate school and will provide information about graduate assistantships and scholarship opportunities. Representatives from Seton Hall’s Career Center will be available to discuss resources for assisting with professional networking, resume building, interviewing and career development. Participants will also be invited to take a campus tour which has stops at the library, recreation center and several academic buildings where graduate classes take place.

Seton Hall is offering an application fee waiver to all attendees who sign in and subsequently apply to a program. To learn more about the open house, visit www.shu.edu/GradOH or call the Office of Graduate Affairs at 973-275-2892.