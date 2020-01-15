NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M to libraries for adult literacy services

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development recently announced the 14 recipients of $1,128,273 in grant funding through the Community Library Adult Literacy and Career Pathway program, which aims to expand adult literacy services in the Garden State. In Essex County, Maplewood Memorial Library will receive $81,636 and Newark Public Library will receive $94,923.

“Our libraries have always been the cornerstones of our communities, and this program will provide these important partners with resources they need to offer literacy and career services,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a press release.

Grant funding will contribute to vital programs such as basic adult literacy courses, English language learner courses, stackable credential training and job search assistance. Additionally, many libraries have partnered with local workforce development providers to assist New Jersey residents in gaining the education and skills necessary to support themselves and their families.