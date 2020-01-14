Quirk to head Community Coalition on Race

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Kelly Quirk is the new chairwoman of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race’s board of trustees in 2020. Quirk joined the coalition board in 2017, soon after which she started the board on an important investigation into future priorities. She also serves as chairwoman of the Finance & Development Committee, and was instrumental in planning the annual dinner.

“The next year will be critically important in our community, from ensuring the elementary school integration plan is completed successfully, to addressing the rising tide of hate that permeates this country and even our community,” Quirk said in a press release. “It is an honor and a responsibility I take seriously, as the work of the coalition is vital to ensuring we continue moving on our journey towards integration, inclusion, equity and justice.”

Having participated in anti-racist and queer rights activism work when she lived in the South, Quirk is one of the founding members of SOMA Action.

“I have come to value greatly not just the coalition’s longevity in the community, but the interracial, interfaith and intergenerational group of active and engaged volunteers and members who commit themselves tirelessly to the ongoing creation of a beloved community,” Quirk said.

Quirk replaces outgoing Chairman Robert Marchman, who served in that role for the last three years. Marchman will remain an officer on the coalition’s executive committee in 2020 in addition to taking on a new professional role as senior policy advisor on diversity and inclusion at the SEC.