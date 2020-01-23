SOBOT honors DeLuca with proclamation

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Board of Trustees honored former Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca at its Jan. 13 meeting with a proclamation, on behalf of the board and South Orange community, thanking him for his tremendous service during his long and fruitful tenure as mayor of Maplewood.

“Vic is a class act, great partner, visionary, and I absolutely meant it when I said he has been a tremendous role model for me personally,” village President Sheena Collum said of DeLuca. “He is everything good and right about a public servant. I truly hope every Maplewood resident knows how hard this man works and I’m thrilled that he will remain as a member of the Township Committee.”