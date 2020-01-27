Maplewood Garden Club presents ‘Basics of Butterfly Gardening’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Whether you’re a gardener who wants to see more butterflies in your garden, a butterfly enthusiast who wants to bring that passion to the garden, or someone who simply wants to make their garden friendlier to monarchs or other butterflies, join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., when Jane Hurwitz, the editor of Butterfly Gardener magazine, presents “Basics of Butterfly Gardening.”

Hurwitz will detail ways to protect the entire lifecycle of the butterflies that visit our gardens as well as suggestions for plant selection and creative ideas to make a yard or garden an oasis for butterflies and other creatures. Her talk follows a short business meeting and is free and open to all. No RSVP is required. For more information, visit www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.