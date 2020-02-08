Calling all community groups to the annual volunteer fair

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Volunteerism is important to everyone in THE community, both in terms of giving and receiving. That is why SOMA Two Towns for All Ages is planning to hold another communitywide volunteer fair this spring. All community organizations and residents are invited to participate at the fair on Sunday, March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

For the first two volunteer fairs in 2018 and 2019, more than 450 people came to check out dozens of local nonprofit organizations and ways to become involved. From food banks to groups focused on nature and the environment, social justice to arts and education, there is no shortage to the need and opportunities to help out in the two towns.

“One of our goals is to find ways for older residents to stay engaged in our community, but it is not only senior citizens who are looking to volunteer,” SOMA Two Towns or All Ages coordinator Cathy Rowe said. “We have so many residents who are looking to get involved and share their talents, especially people new to the area and those with young families.”

Any and all local nonprofit organizations are welcome to set up a table and meet potential volunteers. The event is free and open to all. Interested organizations can contact Rowe at 973-558-0863 or SOMA2towns@gmail.com.