S. Mtn. Y to launch its 2020 campaign

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Mountain YMCA will “Light the Way” with its 2020 annual campaign kickoff on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Civic House, 124 Dunnell Road in Maplewood. There will be light refreshments, along with wine and craft beer.

The night will feature performances by the YMCA’s Youth Theater Program and stories of impact from supporters. Special guests, Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee and South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, will join in on the fun, friends and philanthropy.

RSVP by Friday, Jan. 31. Free child care will be available for ages 3 to 11; to reserve your child’s space, call 973-762-4145. For more information, contact Kate Cestar at kcestar@metroymcas.org.