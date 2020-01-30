MMS students honor King’s life and legacy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — More than 800 Maplewood Middle School students and staff held the school’s 20th annual MLK Silent Peace March in remembrance of the work of Martin Luther King Jr. Students walked in silence through Maplewood Village and ended the walk with a rendition of “We Shall Overcome,” led by the MMS concert choir, on Friday, Jan. 17. Students carried signs they had fashioned themselves with messages of peace and equality. This year, students were joined by newly-elected Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee and Superintendent of Schools Ronald Taylor.

Photos Courtesy of SOMSD