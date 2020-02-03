SOPD, ECPO investigate police officer’s use of force

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Police Department Internal Affairs Unit and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau are actively investigating an officer’s use of force during a robbery call that took place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Sloan Street, according to a press release from the village.

The department reviews all use-of-force incidents immediately following these situations. According to the release, the department took immediate action and the officer in question was placed on leave pending a complete investigation.

The South Orange Police Department takes all use-of-force incidents seriously and has a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation, according to the release. The police department reviews every use-of-force incident for compliance, in addition to mandated semi-annual training and policy review to ensure its officers are best equipped to handle these situations appropriately.

The village will continue to share information as it becomes available and appropriate as the investigation proceeds, though at this time the village cannot comment as this is still an active and ongoing investigation.