SOMAS Children’s Summer Program: curiosity and fun abound

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Children’s Summer Program offers more than 100 classes in creative arts, music, science and sports. Students get to choose their own classes — there are five periods in a day — and the day can be as long or short as they like. The program is located at South Orange Middle School with the exception of off-site sports camps, which are held at various locations in SOMA.

The program consists primarily of two sessions: Session 1 from June 29 to July 10 and Session 2 from July 13 to 24. For those looking for even more flexibility, there are one-week workshops in arts and science, as well as one-week sports camps. Classes are for children entering grades one through nine, with the exception of some of the sports camps, which go up to grade 12.

Students can expect to follow their custom-made schedule each day; be instructed by professional, experienced teachers; and be assisted by teen counselors, or “yellow shirts.” For children in grades one through seven, there is on-site early morning drop-off starting at 8 a.m. and, new this year, on-site after-care until 7 p.m.

Specialty classes range from coding and woodworking to TV production and a musical theater camp — and nearly everything in between.

The Summer Orchestra Academy provides ensemble lessons and individual mentoring for violin, viola and cello students entering third through eighth grade. The Summer Band Academy provides ensemble lessons and individual mentoring for woodwind, brass and percussion students entering fifth through eighth grade. Both academies culminate with a concert performance. The popular Suzuki violin program will be offered for students who have taken Suzuki violin lessons during the year and wish to continue to the next level.

The sports camps include basketball, fencing, track, soccer and girls volleyball.

The catalog will be mailed to every home in South Orange and Maplewood in early February, but course descriptions and online registration are available at www.somadultschool.org. Parents are encouraged to enroll their children early as some classes fill up fast. For further information, call 973-378-7620.