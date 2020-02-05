CCR to discuss myths about physical racial differences

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race Coffee House Discussion for Black History Month focuses on The New York Times 1619 Project essay, “Myths about physical racial differences were used to justify slavery — and are still believed by doctors today,” written in August 2019 by Linda Villarosa, a writer, journalist, educator and New York Times contributor.

The discussion will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. The discussion is intended for individuals from middle school students through adulthood. Essay information will be covered with a brief presentation and short videos, followed by facilitated small group discussions. The CCR will offer a Race Literacy Self Quiz, and results will be private.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP is requested for planning purposes, but not required. RSVP at communitycoalitiononrace.org.

This discussion is part of the SOMA Communal Year of Learning inspired by The NYT 1619 Project. The communal learning project was organized by Maplewood residents and local organizations, including the coalition, to share and expand on the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans to the Unites States.