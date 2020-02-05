Joe Max Robinson Endowed Scholarship presents first award

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Joe Max Robinson Endowed Scholarship in the College of Communication and the Arts at Seton Hall University presented its first award to sophomore Priscilla Febus, from Bloomfield.

Febus majors in communication and intends to double major with political science. Through these two degree paths, she aspires to become an immigration attorney. Her passion for public service and immigration issues encouraged her to pursue an internship with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in Washington, D.C., where she will be working this summer. Febus also remains actively engaged on campus, where she serves as an ad hoc member of the Student Government Association; member of Adelante, the Latino cultural organization; and weekly contributor to the Seton Hall Odyssey. She also hopes to study abroad in Spain sometime during her undergraduate career, where she can strengthen her language skills and extend her network into the international community.

Seeking to honor a cherished family member, Larry Robinson, retired provost rmeritus, and Renee Robinson, current professor and program director, recently announced the establishment of the endowed scholarship. It honors the memory, service and ultimate sacrifice of Larry Robinson’s uncle, PFC Joe Max Robinson from Doniphan, Mo. Joe Max Robinson was serving with Company C of the 8th Cavalry Regiment when he was killed in action in North Korea on June 16, 1951, one day short of his 20th birthday; Joe Max Robinson’s tour of service was concluding, and his return home was scheduled for July.

“Our hope is to create a way to honor Joe Max’s service and a memory of his sacrifice,” Larry Robinson said. “Seton Hall University is founded upon service to others and represents hope, promise and, above all, faith in the future. Our faculty daily demonstrates that commitment in preparing our students and investing their time, energy and efforts in making the world a better place. Consequently, I can think of no better way to honor my uncle’s memory than impacting the future of Seton Hall students while serving our academic community and giving students an opportunity to benefit from the Seton Hall faculty and my uncle’s ultimate sacrifice through service.”

“The Joe Max Robinson Endowed Scholarship is a wonderful scholarship that I am beyond grateful to receive,” Febus said. “It has helped me alleviate the financial burden of tuition and textbook costs, therefore allowing me to focus more on my studies at Seton Hall.”