American Theater Group to present ‘Till’ during BHM

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In observance of Black History Month, American Theater Group presents the moving new musical “Till,” opening in previews on Thursday, Feb. 27, in South Orange. This stirring and powerful show tells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, whose murder in 1955 inspired civil rights leaders from Martin Luther King Jr. to Rosa Parks and helped galvanize the civil rights movement.

“Till” will run through March 8 at St. Andrew’s Church, 160 W. South Orange Ave. in South Orange, NJ. A special post-show panel discussion will be held Thursday, March 5, featuring Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Till’s cousin who was with him in 1955 for his fateful visit to Mississippi. Parker is the last living witness to this historic and tragic event.

To purchase tickets, visit www.AmericanTheaterGroup.org.