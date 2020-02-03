Seton Hall business students conduct Adult School survey

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — They have the questions. You will have the answers next Saturday, Feb. 8, when graduate students from the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University survey local residents on behalf of the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School.

For the students, it’s a real-life exercise in marketing strategies, which will also include a focus group with a target audience of locals. For the 83-year-old Adult School, the survey is intended to steer the way to new initiatives and programs.

The students will be wearing Seton Hall apparel and bearing clip boards with the survey questionnaire. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., watch for them near Starbucks and the railroad stations in both towns. Spoiler alert: They’ll also be handing out gift cards as a reward for your time and thoughts.