Town hall meeting to discuss SOMSD III

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Office of the Superintendent and the Parenting Center will present a community town hall event to discuss the South Orange-Maplewood School District Intentional Integration Initiative on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School, 518 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood.

Superintendent Ronald Taylor and other members of district administration will discuss school facility updates, updates on SOMSD III’s process and implementation, and SOMSD III’s tentative timeline, followed by an audience question-and-answer session. Residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance at www.somsd.k12.nj.us/sii.